CHICAGO Feb 1 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday
dropped Illinois' credit rating by one notch to BBB, citing the
state's "unprecedented failure" to enact complete budgets for
fiscal years 2016 and 2017.
It is the sixth downgrade by a major credit rating agency
for Illinois, the lowest-rated U.S. state, since Governor Bruce
Rauner took office in January 2015. The BBB rating for the
state's $26 billion of outstanding general obligation bonds is
just two notches above the junk level.
Illinois is limping its way through a record-setting
second-consecutive fiscal year without a complete budget due to
an ongoing feud between the Republican governor and Democrats
who control the legislature. A six-month fiscal 2017 budget
expired on Dec. 31.
Since then, the Democratic and Republican leaders of the
Senate unveiled a bill package aimed at ending Illinois' budget
impasse and addressing the state's deep fiscal woes.
But Fitch said the damage already has been done in terms of
a growing pile of unpaid bills and reduced financial flexibility
for the nation's fifth-biggest state.
"Even if the current attempts at a resolution to the extended
impasse prove successful, Fitch believes that the failure to act
to date has fundamentally weakened the state's financial
profile," the credit rating agency said in a report.
Fitch kept the state on a ratings watch list for another six
months, warning that if Illinois continues on its current path,
a further downgrade would be warranted.
Catherine Kelly, Rauner's spokeswoman, said in a statement
that the latest downgrade "further demonstrates the importance
of reaching bipartisan agreement on a truly balanced budget and
changes that will grow our economy and bring new jobs to our
state."
The Senate legislation, which could be voted on by the
chamber next week, would raise income taxes by a third, borrow
$7 billion to winnow down a record-setting pile of unpaid bills
and open Chicago for the first time to legalized casino
gambling.
It also includes items on Rauner's wish list, including a
possible fix for the state's $130 billion pension crisis,
changes in how workers are compensated for on-the-job injuries
and the imposition of term limits on legislative leaders.
In order to put pressure on lawmakers, Illinois' attorney
general this week asked a judge to stop the state from paying
its workers due to the lack of appropriation for their salaries.
