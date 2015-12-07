CHICAGO Dec 7 Another piece of Illinois'
unfinished fiscal 2016 budget fell into place on Monday with the
state Senate's unanimous passage of a bill to send $3.1 billion
to local governments, lottery winners, bondholders and others.
The Senate vote, which followed last week's approval by the
state House of Representatives, sends the measure to Governor
Bruce Rauner, who signaled his intention to sign it into law
after the bill was expanded to include his funding priorities.
An impasse between the Republican governor and Democrats who
control the Legislature has left the fifth most populous U.S.
state without a complete budget nearly halfway into fiscal 2016.
Various court orders and appropriations have kept money flowing
to state workers and for some services, pensions and most bond
payments. The only budget bill signed by the governor funded
primary and secondary public schools.
The newly passed bill will send $1 billion to lottery
winners, $582 million in motor fuel taxes to local governments,
$77 million for local 911 emergency centers, $165 million to
help poor residents pay for heating and cooling costs, and $31
million for state road salt purchases this winter.
It also covers debt service on about $41 million of insured
state civic center bonds that have a $13.1 million payment due
on Dec. 15.
The lack of appropriations sparked lawsuits by lottery
winners and a few local governments against the state.
