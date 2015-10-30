CHICAGO Oct 30 A war of words between Illinois
Governor Bruce Rauner and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel over which
government is in the worst financial shape took a bizarre turn
on Friday with the purchase of fish.
"I bought a gift for a special person," the Republican
governor told reporters at a Chicago market. "I bought some
fish...to send some dead fish to the mayor. I think he will
deeply appreciate that as only he can."
Early in his political career, Emanuel once sent a message
to a pollster via a dead fish. In Mafia lore, a sent dead fish
signifies someone is sleeping with the fishes and no longer
alive.
While Rauner acknowledged his fish plan was all in fun, he
continued to criticize the mayor for pushing through a city
budget this week with a record property tax hike, calling the
move "a massive mistake" because it was not coupled with
cost-saving reforms.
Emanuel on Wednesday blasted Rauner for opposing measures
he needs from the state for the new budget, including a bill to
shield lower-valued residential properties from the tax hike.
"It's a very strange economic strategy to try to hurt your
economic engine to try to grow the economy," the mayor told
reporters. "Name me a governor in the other 49 states that is
attacking the economic engine of their state. Is Washington
state going after Seattle?"
Rauner's pro-business reform agenda for the state has been
met with opposition from Democrats who control the legislature
and the two sides have yet to agree on a budget nearly five
months into fiscal 2016.
Both Illinois and Chicago have severe financial problems
stemming largely from unfunded pensions for their workers.
Emanuel and Rauner have been close friends and even political
allies, with Emanuel appointing Rauner as chairman of the city's
tourism agency soon after he became mayor in 2011.
There was no immediate comment from Emanuel's office
concerning the coming gift of fish.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrew Hay)