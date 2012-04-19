(Adds reaction, details)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, April 19 Illinois Governor Pat Quinn on
Thursday proposed a plan that he said would save the state's
Medicaid health program for the poor from collapse by slashing
spending and raising revenue via an increase in the cigarette
tax.
The Democratic governor's $2.7 billion plan calls for saving
$1.35 billion a year by reducing eligibility and coverage,
eliminating programs, and other efficiencies. It also calls for
dropping rates paid to providers to save another $675 million,
and increasing the state's cigarette tax by $1 per pack to raise
$335.7 million annually.
Money from the tax hike would in turn boost federal matching
funds for Medicaid by a like amount.
"We must act quickly to save the entire Medicaid system from
collapse, and protect providers and the millions of Illinois
residents that depend upon Medicaid for their healthcare," Quinn
said in a statement. "This proposal will fundamentally
restructure our Medicaid system, alleviate the pressures on the
rest of our budget, and ensure the program is sustainable for
years to come."
The state's Medicaid program faces an estimated unpaid
backlog to service providers of $1.9 billion at the end of the
current fiscal year on June 30, according to the governor's
office. Medicaid covers 2.7 million Illinois residents and half
of the state's births.
A government watchdog group has projected the pile of unpaid
bills could skyrocket to $21 billion by 2017 if nothing is done
to restructure the Medicaid program.
In his fiscal 2013 budget address in February, Quinn put
state lawmakers on notice that they must address Medicaid
spending and the state's huge $83 billion unfunded pension
liability - both of which have dragged down Illinois' finances
and credit ratings - during the current legislative session.
Medicaid and pensions now account for 39 percent of the
state's general fund spending.
"We're working toward a balanced budget and (Medicaid) is an
important part of it," said Steve Brown, spokesman for House
Speaker Michael Madigan, a Democrat.
House Republicans took issue with the cigarette tax hike,
with their leader Tom Cross calling for reforms and cuts and not
"revenue enhancements" to solve the problem.
A spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton, a
Democrat, said Cullerton agreed with the tax hike, but pointed
to the difficulty in getting a consensus on it.
"The Senate has twice passed a cigarette tax only to have
the measure fail in the House," said Rikeesha Phelon, the
spokeswoman.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Hospital Association called Quinn's
plan to cut hospital payment rates by about 8 percent "too
drastic and too rash to impose on the state's already fragile
healthcare system."
Quinn, who held a press conference urging lawmakers to adopt
his plan, said he will unveil pension reforms on Friday.
Ahead of the state's upcoming sale of up to $2 billion of
general obligation refunding bonds, credit agencies this week
affirmed the state's debt ratings but continued to highlight its
daunting financial challenges. Those include the pension
liability and an ongoing reliance on deferred payment of bills
to manage cash flow.
Moody's Investors Service, which downgraded Illinois's
general obligation bond rating to A2 in January, said the
rating's stable outlook encompasses the state's ability in the
past to "reach consensus on politically difficult issues." But
it noted there is currently a modest likelihood of near-term
progress in addressing major credit challenges.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Leslie Adler)