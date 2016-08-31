CHICAGO Aug 31 Illinois' failure to enact a
full budget for a second straight fiscal year will exacerbate
the state's operating cash crunch and could prompt borrowing
from debt service funds earmarked to pay off outstanding bonds,
Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.
An impasse between Illinois' Republican governor and
Democrats who control the legislature left the state with an
incomplete fiscal 2016 budget and only a six-month spending plan
for fiscal 2017, which began on July 1.
A bipartisan legislative commission has projected the
stopgap budget will push the state's general fund deficit to a
record $7.8 billion. As a result, Illinois' chronic
pile of unpaid bills is likely to balloon to as much as $14
billion, surpassing a previous high of $10 billion in 2012,
according to the credit rating agency.
"If the (unpaid bill) backlog becomes sufficiently large,
the state government could resort to borrowing from debt service
funds for operating needs," Moody's said. "That practice, or any
similar action posing a threat to the state's debt payment
mechanics, would signal a deterioration in credit position."
Payments on Illinois' approximately $26 billion of
outstanding GO bonds have not been affected by the current
political impasse.
Illinois, which Moody's rates Baa2 with a negative outlook,
already has the lowest general obligation credit ratings among
the 50 states due to its struggles with a $111 billion unfunded
pension liability, a structural budget deficit, and political
gridlock.
Moody's pointed to a law Illinois passed in 2009 allowing it
to borrow from its GO bond retirement and interest fund to pay
Medicaid providers. While the $335 million was quickly paid back
with interest, the law "showed how operating fund liquidity
pressure could put the state's mechanism for GO debt repayment
at risk," the Moody's report said.
The rating agency also noted that some of the $9.75 billion
in cash balances the state had as of March 31 in nonoperating
funds could be tapped for debt service on GO bonds.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)