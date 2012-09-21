CHICAGO, Sept 21 Illinois' largest public pension fund o n F riday dropped its long-term assumed investment rate of return to 8 percent from 8.5 percent in a move that will lower its funded ratio and require more money from the cash-strapped state.

The funded ratio for the Teachers' Retirement System will fall to 42.4 percent from 45.2 percent and the state's fiscal 2014 payment to the fund will rise to $3.36 billion instead of $3.07 billion under the previous rate of return, according to a spokesman for the system.

Dave Urbanek, the spokesman, said the state's payment is based on the amount of money needed to pay TRS' annual pension costs and to help pay off its unfunded liability.

"The state contribution is a floating number. So if you lower your investment assumption, the state has to fill that gap and the state's annual contribution goes up," he said.

Across the country, some pension funds earlier this year have reduced their assumed rates on pension funds even below the 8 percent threshold set by TRS.

The California Public Employees Retirement System, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, decided in March to cut its long-term rate to 7.5 percent from 7.75 percent. New York state pension funds also lowered their expected return to 7.5 percent.

TRS Executive Director Dick Ingram called the lower rate of return "a prudent move that balances reality with the needs of TRS members.

"The board's decision takes into consideration many things: the volatility of the world economy, the fiduciary duty we have to keep the system strong, the financial problems faced by Illinois and state government's long-term responsibility to teacher pensions," he said in a statement.

TRS has $37 billion of assets, serves 362,000 members outside of the Chicago Public Schools and accounts for about $44 billion of the massive $83 billion unfunded liability for Illinois' five pension funds.

Efforts in the Democrat-controlled Legislature to wring cost-savings from pension reforms stumbled in May over a plan to shift the state's payments to TRS onto local school districts. A subsequent special legislative session in August to pass reforms ended in failure, triggering a downgrade of Illinois' credit rating by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Republican legislative leaders said Friday's decision by TRS will drive up Illinois' unfunded pension liability by billions of dollars.

"This is yet another reason that comprehensive pension reform has to be addressed now," said a joint statement from Senate Leader Christine Radogno and House Leader Tom Cross, who noted that Democrats were taking a pass on retirement system reforms until January.

A spokesman for Governor Pat Quinn said the TRS rate change had been anticipated and that it underscores the governor's push for reform.