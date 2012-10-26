* Teachers' Retirement System says faces a shaky future
* $36.3 bln TRS is Illinois' largest public pension fund
* TRS wants Illinois to meet its "total obligations"
CHICAGO, Oct 26 The pension fund for most public
school teachers in Illinois said Friday that despite a state
fiscal 2014 payment that marks a 27.2 percent increase over
fiscal 2013 it still faces a shaky future.
The nearly $3.44 billion payment set by the fund for the
fiscal year that begins July 1 will fall short of the level
needed to fully fund pensions for teachers over the next 30
years, according to the Teachers' Retirement System.
Illinois' payments, which are determined using calculations
set by state law, are below levels derived from standard
actuarial calculations that would require a larger fiscal 2014
payment of $4.38 billion, the pension fund said.
"TRS faces the real risk of future insolvency because of
insufficient state funding over the last 30 years," TRS
Executive Director said Dick Ingram in a statement.
He added that while the system will be able to meet its
obligations for retired teachers in the near future, it cannot
guarantee pensions will be there for future generations of
teachers unless Illinois "meets its total obligations."
Abdon Pallasch, the state's assistant budget director, said
on Friday that the higher payment "just underscores the need to
pass Governor (Patrick) Quinn's pension reform initiative to
rein in the burgeoning costs of the state's pension systems."
Faced with a huge $83 billion unfunded pension liability for
its five pension funds, including TRS, Illinois is struggling to
reduce pension payments that threaten to squeeze out funding for
essential services.
Jerry Stermer, Illinois' budget director, said on Wednesday
he expects state lawmakers to take up pension reform legislation
during a lame-duck session in early January. He also said Quinn
is backing legislation that would phase in over 12 years the
responsibility of individual school districts to make payments
into TRS that are currently made by the state.
TRS, Illinois' largest public pension fund with $36.3
billion in assets, also reported that its funded ratio sank to
42.1 percent in fiscal 2012, well below the 80 percent level
considered healthy, from 46.5 percent in fiscal 2011. As a
result, the system said its unfunded liability grew by $10
billion to $53.5 billion.
Last month, the pension fund for teachers in all Illinois
school districts, with the exception of the Chicago Public
Schools, lowered its long-term assumed investment rate of return
to 8 percent from 8.5 percent. The move boosted the state's
fiscal 2014 payment by about $500 million, according to a TRS
spokesman.
On Thursday, it announced that its investment rate of return
in fiscal 2012 dropped to just 0.76 percent from 23.6 percent in
the previous fiscal year as losses in its international stock
portfolio pulled down gains from other investments.