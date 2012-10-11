CHICAGO Oct 11 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel ,
f resh from a bruising 7-day strike by Chicago teachers, said o n
Thursday the state-wide retirement system for teachers in
Illinois must be reformed to be fair and sustainable.
With Chicago and its public school system facing ballooning
pension payments, the Democratic mayor said it was unfair that
the state was picking up most of the retirement costs for
teachers outside Chicago, which funds teacher pensions largely
on its own.
"No municipality outside of Chicago pays for their teachers
pensions," Emanuel said at a breakfast meeting with reporters
that was hosted by Bloomberg. "Our taxpayers get the dubious
honor of getting double hit."
The Teachers' Retirement System (TRS), which covers
educators in hundreds of Illinois school districts, gets 93.3
percent of its funding from Illinois, according to state
documents.
The fund, the largest of the five state pension funds,
accounts for the largest single share o f Illinois' $83 billion
unfunded pension liability.
The funding of TRS has become a political lightning rod this
year. Governor Pat Quinn and House Speaker Mike Madigan, both
Democrats, support a move to shift the state's TRS contributions
back to local school districts. Republicans, who fear that would
lead to local property tax increases, have protested, as have
some Democratic lawmakers outside Chicago.
The two sides were deadlocked on the issue when the regular
legislative session ended in May, and the funding shift was not
addressed during a special session on pensions in August.
Lawmakers are wary of making the change before November's
general election.
"I have confidence we're going to deal with it in January
because we have to deal with this," Emanuel said, adding that he
and other Illinois mayors would lay out a pension reform
proposal in early January.
In his fiscal 2013 budget address on Wednesday, Emanuel
warned the Chicago City Council that the city's pension payments
would consume $1.2 billion or 22 percent of the budget in less
than four years, leaving the city with dwindling cash to fund
essential services.
The pension payment for the Chicago Public Schools is
projected to nearly triple next year to $534 million.
Emanuel said he needed state legislative approval for his
plans to suspend cost-of-living increases for retirees, phase in
higher worker pension contributions and raise the retirement
age. He said city labor unions should agree with those changes.
"I think the best thing I could do is give them certainty
there will be a pension payment for them when they retire,"
Emanuel said. "Right now they are paying into a system that
can't say that, and I think that's grossly unfair to them."