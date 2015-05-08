Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday said the city's contentious pension reform effort is not threatened by a ruling earlier in the day from the Illinois Supreme Court that struck down a comparable retirement benefits overhaul at the state level.

Chicago's "reform is not affected by today's ruling, as we believe our plan fully complies with the state constitution because it fundamentally preserves and protects worker pensions rather than diminishing or impairing them," Emanuel said in a statement.

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday voided the state's 2013 pension reform law, in a ruling hailed as a win for retired state workers and public employees, but one that also raises the prospect that the state's dire finances will deteriorate further. (Reporting by U.S. Municipal Bond Team, writing by Dan Burns)