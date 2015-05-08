* Decision will hit state's deteriorating finances

By Megan Davies and Karen Pierog

NEW YORK/CHICAGO, May 8 Illinois finances face further decay after its Supreme Court threw out the state's landmark pension reform, putting the onus on its new governor to find a solution.

The Illinois Supreme Court decision to void the 2013 law is positive for retired state workers and public employees but may be a hollow victory if the state has to raise taxes or cut programs.

"There are no winners today," said Ty Fahner, president of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago. "If there's any good news, it's that Chicago and Illinois are resilient, and we've responded to great challenges before."

U.S. states and cities have faced pension liability challenges as a consequence of the financial crisis. Illinois's problems are particularly acute because it has the worst-funded pension system and lowest credit ratings of all 50 states.

The 2013 law reduced and suspended cost-of-living increases for pensions, raised retirement ages and limited salaries on which pensions are based to ease a $105 billion unfunded pension liability and pension contributions.

A state legislative commission estimated that without the reforms, those contributions would have risen to $7.6 billion in fiscal 2016 from $6.8 billion this year, and to $16.3 billion in 2045. The unfunded liability would be $128.7 billion in 2029.

The court said that while Illinois had financial challenges, it was obliged to follow its constitution. "Crisis is not an excuse to abandon the rule of law," the court said. "It is a summons to defend it."

The state had contended the legislature was entitled to invoke police powers, through which it could make changes for the public good, to solve a fiscal emergency. The court called this defense "fatally flawed."

The ruling was a victory for unions that fought to protect pensions. Michael Carrigan, president of Illinois AFL on behalf of the We Are One Illinois union coalition, said the ruling protects "hard-earned life savings."

The U.S. municipal bond market had mostly priced in the state's pension problems and expected ruling, analysts said. After the decision, some taxable Illinois pension bonds maturing in 2033 with a 5.1 percent coupon ended slightly down, at 97.615 cents on the dollar from the day's first trades of 97.90.

"The court's ruling could be the correct ruling of the law, but it's not a feasible solution," said David Tawil, president of Maglan Capital, New York, who does not own Illinois municipal bonds. "Eventually there is going to be a restructuring."

Governor Bruce Rauner, a critic of the 2013 law who must sort out the mess, wants to amend the state constitution to allow for pension cuts.

His spokesman Lance Trover said in a statement an amendment "clarifying the distinction between currently earned benefits and future benefits not yet earned ... should be part of any solution." Such an amendment would be tough to enact and if it was would spark new litigation by unions and retirees.

"The governor's opinion that a constitutional change is required is consistent with our view, too," said Phillip Fischer, Managing Director, Municipal Research and Global Indices at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

With a $6.2 billion hole in the upcoming $32 billion general funds budget, Rauner has proposed cuts that have encountered resistance from the Democrat-controlled legislature. He has insisted lawmakers adopt his reform agenda before he considers revenue options for the budget.

Illinois Policy Institute Chief Executive John Tillman said the ruling suggested that raising taxes would be the way to pay for pensions. But, he said, "Raising taxes will not fix a broken system. The pension system is beyond repair, and there will never be enough money to fund it."

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said on Friday the city's contentious pension reform effort is not threatened by the ruling. (Additional reporting by Ed Krudy and Hilary Russ in New York, Robin Respaut in San Francisco and Tim Reid in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)