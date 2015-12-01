Dollar falls against yen after U.S. missile launch in Syria
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
CHICAGO Dec 1 Illinois will make the full $560 million December contribution to its retirement systems after a cash crunch caused by the state's ongoing budget impasse delayed the November pension payment, a spokesman for the state comptroller said on Tuesday.
"(The) primary reason is that December is a much better revenue month than November and we will have the available funds to make the payment," said Rich Carter, the spokesman.
He added that holiday sales and quarterly income tax payments generate higher revenue in December. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.