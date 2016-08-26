(Corrects amount to $421 million instead of $420 million and
CHICAGO Aug 26 Illinois faces an estimated $421
million increase in pension contributions after the state's
biggest public retirement system on Friday lowered its assumed
investment rate of return to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.
The Teachers' Retirement System (TRS) board, acting on
recommendations from its actuarial consultant, voted to lower
the rate. The consultants said the move would have boosted the
state's $3.9 billion payment to the fund by $421 million in the
current fiscal year.
Top officials in Republican Governor Bruce Rauner's
administration had tried to head off the vote, warning of a
"devastating impact" on the cash-strapped state's ability to
fund social services and education.
"While some seem to think otherwise, nothing we are
considering today is precipitate or rushed. We are following
well-established procedures that are consistent with good
actuarial practice and conform with the recommendations of the
state actuary," TRS Executive Director Dick Ingram told the
board before the vote.
A March report by a bipartisan legislative commission had
pegged Illinois' total fiscal 2017 pension payment to its five
retirement systems at $7.9 billion, up from $7.617 billion in
fiscal 2016 and $6.9 billion in fiscal 2015.
The unfunded pension liability of the fifth-biggest U.S.
state stood at $111 billion at the end of fiscal 2015, with TRS
accounting for more than 55 percent of that gap. The funded
ratio was a weak 41.9 percent.
