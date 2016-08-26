(Adds TRS statement, Rauner spokesman's comments)
CHICAGO Aug 26 Illinois faces a big increase in
its future pension contributions after the state's largest
public retirement system on Friday lowered its assumed
investment rate of return to 7 percent from 7.5 percent.
The vote by the Teachers' Retirement System (TRS) board to
lower the rate will trigger an increase in the state's fiscal
2018 payment, according to a statement from the retirement
system. The board acted on recommendations from its actuarial
consultant.
For fiscal 2017, the lowered rate would have increased the
state's contribution to TRS by an estimated $421 million to $4.3
billion, the statement said.
Top officials in Republican Governor Bruce Rauner's
administration had tried to head off the vote, warning of a
"devastating impact" on the cash-strapped state's ability to
fund social services and education.
An impasse between Rauner and Democrats who control the
legislature left the nation's fifth-largest state without a full
fiscal 2016 budget and only a six-month fiscal 2017 spending
plan that is projected to result in a record-setting $7.8
billion funding gap.
"Illinois taxpayers including our social service providers
and small business owners were just handed a bill for nearly a
half-billion dollars," Rauner spokesman Lance Trover said in a
statement.
He added that "questions remain about the legality of
today's action," alluding to concerns raised by Rauner's deputy
general counsel that TRS' revised meeting agenda containing the
rate change as a voting measure did not comply with the state's
open meetings act's 48-hour posting requirement.
TRS Executive Director Dick Ingram disputed there was any
violation. He said the board has a fiduciary obligation to do
"what is best for the financial sustainability" of the fund and
that its action to lower the rate can be overridden by the
Illinois Legislature.
"While some seem to think otherwise, nothing we are
considering today is precipitate or rushed," Ingram told the
board before the vote.
The rate cut was the third by TRS since 2012 and Ingram said
he expected the board to consider yet another one in the spring.
Illinois' total fiscal 2017 pension payment to its five
retirement systems was pegged at $7.9 billion, up from $7.617
billion in fiscal 2016 and $6.9 billion in fiscal 2015,
according to a March bipartisan legislative commission report.
Illinois' unfunded pension liability stood at $111 billion
at the end of fiscal 2015, with TRS accounting for more than 55
percent of that gap. The funded ratio was a weak 41.9 percent.
