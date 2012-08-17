By James B. Kelleher
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Aug 17 Ignoring calls for
comprehensive reforms to fix Illinois' woefully underfunded
public retirement system, the Democrat-controlled legislature
was poised on Friday to take up a narrow bill dealing only with
legislators' own pension plan.
While Governor Pat Quinn envisioned broader reforms to the
five state pension systems when he called lawmakers into
Friday's special legislative session, Democrats and Republicans
have failed to agree on broad-based legislation.
Steve Brown, spokesman for powerful House Speaker Michael
Madigan, said the House will consider a bill ending pensions for
new legislators as of June 1, 2013. Current legislators would
have to choose between lower cost-of-living increases and state
subsidized healthcare in retirement, he added.
"It appears to be the only bill that can muster 60 votes,"
Brown said, adding he did not know how much the limited reforms
would reduce the state's huge $83 billion unfunded pension
liability.
Brown also said Madigan remains committed to greater
reforms, although the timing of when those reforms would be
voted was uncertain.
Republicans earlier in the day said Democrats were ducking
substantive pension changes. Critics have said Madigan, who is
also chairman of the state's Democratic Party, wants to avoid
any changes to pensions that would anger thousands of public
union workers -- long-time political backers of the Democrats --
ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.
"The only thing that's clear is that Democrats do not want
to do comprehensive reform," said Senate Republican Leader
Christine Radogno.
The Democratic governor has been pushing lawmakers from both
parties to reform the ailing state retirement system, which is
the most underfunded state system in the country.
The predicament of Illinois is the latest example of a
nationwide problem of ballooning costs on pensions for
government workers, such as teachers, as the population ages.
Illinois' financial condition is among the worst in the
United States, on a par with California where three large cities
have filed for bankruptcy protection, citing out-of-control
pension costs. California and Illinois, the nation's most
populous state and the fifth most populous, respectively, have
some of the lowest credit ratings among the states.
Democrats, who hold the governorship and legislative
majorities in both states, are between a rock and a hard place.
On Wednesday, Quinn got a taste of the emotion surrounding
this issue when he was heckled at a state fair by several
thousand unionized state workers -- a group that helped narrowly
elect him in 2010.
Unlike California, where Governor Jerry Brown is seeking tax
increases to help plug a budget hole, Illinois already has
played this card, sharply raising both business and personal
income taxes in 2011. That did little to improve the state's
structural budget deficit and huge backlog of unpaid bills.
In April, Quinn proposed a pension fix that he said would
save taxpayers up to $85 billion over 30 years and result in a
fully funded system by 2042. The plan called for higher employee
contributions, lower cost-of-living adjustments and a phased-in
retirement age of 67 in exchange for access at retirement to
state-subsidized healthcare.
Quinn also wants obligations for teacher pensions outside of
the Chicago Public Schools, which account for the bulk of the
state's unfunded retirement liabilities, shifted to local
districts from the state.
Republicans fear a voter backlash if teacher pension costs
are shifted to school districts, which could prompt higher
property taxes in their stronghold of the Chicago suburbs.
Labor unions are by far the biggest campaign finance backers
of Illinois Democrats, more than doubling the second-largest
group, lawyers, according to data compiled by Follow the Money.