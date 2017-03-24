By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO, March 24
CHICAGO, March 24 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
on Friday vetoed a legislative fix favored by Chicago Mayor Rahm
Emanuel for two of the city’s struggling pension funds and
castigated it as a “kick-the-can approach.”
The financial footing and credit ratings for the nation’s
third-largest city have slipped precipitously as its unfunded
pension liabilities grew to $33.8 billion for Chicago’s four
retirement systems in the most recent accounting.
The plan that passed the Illinois Senate unanimously in
January and cleared the House overwhelmingly last December would
have granted the state’s blessing to alter the city’s pension
repayment schedule for its municipal and laborers' retirement
systems.
The systems are projected to run out of money in the coming
decade and were depending on legislative sign-off of the city’s
enactment of a water and sewer usage tax and telephone surcharge
designed to help get them 90 percent funded in 40 years.
City officials have acknowledged that more money will be
needed starting in 2023 when payments will reach actuarially
required levels.
But Rauner rejected the package, saying it created a payment
schedule that eventually would necessitate a tax increase for
Chicago. He said it needed to be part of a broader, statewide
pension funding strategy to address Illinois’ $129.8 billion
unfunded pension liability.
"This is another kick-the-can approach to pension funding
that landed Chicago in fiscal crisis in the first place,” Rauner
said in a prepared statement. “This bill will create an
unsustainable funding schedule that will lead to tax increases
without solving the real problem.”
A spokesman for the Democratic mayor slammed the Republican
governor’s action as an “irresponsible and irrational decision.”
“Instead of helping secure the future of our taxpayers and
middle-class retirees, the governor chose to hold them hostage –
just as he has done to social service providers, schoolchildren
and universities across the state,” Emanuel spokesman Adam
Collins said in a statement, referring to Rauner’s inability to
broker a state budget deal for 21 months.
Rauner’s action left Democrats with no ability to block his
veto because the pension bailout passed in the previous session
of the state General Assembly, which ended in mid-January, and
the governor’s only options were to approve or reject the
measure.
But the city is pinning its hopes on an identical piece of
legislation that passed the newly seated state Senate in late
January and is awaiting action in the House, Collins said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)