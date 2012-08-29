Aug 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday dropped Illinois' general obligation rating to A from
A-plus, citing the state's lack of action on its huge unfunded
pension liability and overall financial weakness.
S&P also kept the outlook on the lowered rating at negative.
"The negative outlook reflects the potential for further
erosion of the state's pension funds during the two-year outlook
horizon and the uncertainty and risk to future budget
performance due to the expiration of personal and corporate
income tax rate increases on Jan. 1, 2015, which we believe
could weaken financial operating results," S&P said in a
statement.