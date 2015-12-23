By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 23 Illinois on Wednesday avoided a
downgrade of its relatively low credit ratings ahead of the
state's planned sale of $480 million of bonds next month.
Fitch Ratings affirmed a BBB-plus general obligation rating
with a stable outlook. Standard & Poor's removed the immediate
threat of a downgrade of Illinois' A-minus rating, but placed a
negative outlook on it.
An impasse between Illinois' Republican governor and
Democrats who control the legislature has left the state without
a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. The stalemate
contributed to October downgrades by Fitch and Moody's Investors
Services of Illinois' ratings, which were already the lowest
among the 50 states, to just three steps above "junk."
Both S&P and Fitch warned on Wednesday that Illinois' rating
could be downgraded if the state fails to enact measures to
address its fiscal problems.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower
our rating to the 'BBB' category should Illinois reach a
budgetary agreement that does not make significant improvements
to its budgetary alignment," S&P analyst John Sugden said in a
statement.
S&P, which said a downgrade was a possibility over the next
six months, projected Illinois will end fiscal 2016 with a $4
billion to $5 billion operating deficit and that its unpaid bill
pile, a barometer of a structural budget imbalance, would hit
$10 billion.
Fitch said the state has set a Jan. 14 competitive sale of
$480 million of GO bonds. Illinois, once a top issuer of
municipal bonds, has been absent from the public debt market
since May 2014.
The new deal will mark the first bond sale under Governor
Bruce Rauner, who took office last January. His office did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Even before its ratings fell into the low-investment grade
triple-B level, Illinois was paying a hefty penalty to sell debt
given its huge unfunded pension liability and chronic and large
structural budget deficit.
Illinois' so-called credit spread over Municipal Market
Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale stood at 170 basis points
for bonds due in 10 and 30 years.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)