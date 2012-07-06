Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
July 6 Illinois is planning to sell nearly $1.5 billion of unemployment insurance fund building receipts revenue bonds for the state's employment security department on July 17, said a market source on Friday.
The bonds will have a retail order period on July 16, the source added.
The joint book running underwriters on the sale are JP Morgan, Citigroup, Loop Capital Markets and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering