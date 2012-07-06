July 6 Illinois is planning to sell nearly $1.5 billion of unemployment insurance fund building receipts revenue bonds for the state's employment security department on July 17, said a market source on Friday.

The bonds will have a retail order period on July 16, the source added.

The joint book running underwriters on the sale are JP Morgan, Citigroup, Loop Capital Markets and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)