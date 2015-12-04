Dec 3 At least one person was injured during a shooting inside a Wal-Mart store in a Chicago suburb, local broadcasters reported on Thursday.

A local CBS affiliate, citing an employee within the store in the Chicago suburb of Darien, said that shooting broke out after an argument between two people at a food stand inside the store. One person pulled a gun and shot another, CBS reported.

An NBC affiliate reported multiple people had been wounded in the shooting in the city of some 22,000 residents. A local ABC broadcaster, citing police, reported one person was shot inside the Wal-Mart Stores Inc location.

A suspect had not been captured, multiple broadcasters said.

A Darien police officer said multiple police units were at the scene of an incident but declined to provide additional information on the incident.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler)