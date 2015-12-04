(Adds police confirmation of details from shooting)

Dec 3 One person was shot on Thursday when gunfire erupted inside a Wal-Mart store in a Chicago suburb, police in Illinois said.

Police in Darien, a small city about 30 miles (48 km) outside of Chicago, received reports of shots fired inside the store on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Chief John Cooper said.

Officers arrived to find one victim with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Cooper said.

Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.

Cooper said police were searching for a man who fled the scene, but that the store was deemed safe. Police view the shooting as an isolated incident and no other victims had been located, Cooper said.

A local CBS affiliate, citing an employee in the store, said that shooting broke out after an argument between two people at a food stand. One person pulled a gun and shot another, CBS reported.

