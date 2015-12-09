By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 9 Illinois House Speaker Michael
Madigan said on Wednesday that the state's individual income tax
rate may have to go back up to 5 percent to deal with the
state's financial woes.
"A good place to start would be the level we were at before
the income tax expired," he told a big crowd at a City Club of
Chicago event. The Chicago Democrat has long been regarded as
one of the most powerful politicians in the state.
The Democratic-controlled legislature temporarily lifted the
income tax rate to 5 percent in 2011 and allowed it to drop to
3.75 percent as scheduled last Jan. 1. The lower rate put a hole
in Illinois' fiscal 2015 budget and made it harder to craft a
balanced budget for fiscal 2016.
The fifth-biggest U.S. state still lacks a budget for fiscal
2016, which began on July 1, due to a political impasse between
the Republican governor and Democratic state lawmakers.
In his speech, Madigan returned to his familiar themes that
the state's No. 1 problem is its budget deficit and that
Governor Bruce Rauner is acting in the "extreme" by interjecting
nonbudget items into negotiations.
Rauner has said he would entertain a tax increase, but has
tied the move to his so-called turnaround agenda, which includes
legislative term limits, collective bargaining curbs, and
workers' compensation changes. Madigan told reporters after his
speech that any tax increase would need bipartisan support to
pass.
Since the budget stalemate began, various court orders and
appropriations have kept money flowing to state workers and for
some services, pensions and bond payments. The only budget bill
signed by the governor funded primary and secondary public
schools.
The governor on Monday signed into law a bill to send $3.1
billion to local governments, lottery winners and others.
Madigan said there is still $6 billion of "traditional"
spending on social services and other programs that remains
unfunded.
Legislative leaders met on Tuesday with Rauner over the
budget for a second time this month, but reported little
progress.
"In a matter like this, progress is going to happen in small
steps," Madigan told reporters.
