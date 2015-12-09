CHICAGO Dec 9 Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said on Wednesday that the state's individual income tax rate may have to go back up to 5 percent to deal with the state's financial woes.

"A good place to start would be the level we were at before the income tax expired," he told a big crowd at a City Club of Chicago event. The Chicago Democrat has long been regarded as one of the most powerful politicians in the state.

The Democratic-controlled legislature temporarily lifted the income tax rate to 5 percent in 2011 and allowed it to drop to 3.75 percent as scheduled last Jan. 1. The lower rate put a hole in Illinois' fiscal 2015 budget and made it harder to craft a balanced budget for fiscal 2016.

The fifth-biggest U.S. state still lacks a budget for fiscal 2016, which began on July 1, due to a political impasse between the Republican governor and Democratic state lawmakers.

In his speech, Madigan returned to his familiar themes that the state's No. 1 problem is its budget deficit and that Governor Bruce Rauner is acting in the "extreme" by interjecting nonbudget items into negotiations.

Rauner has said he would entertain a tax increase, but has tied the move to his so-called turnaround agenda, which includes legislative term limits, collective bargaining curbs, and workers' compensation changes. Madigan told reporters after his speech that any tax increase would need bipartisan support to pass.

Since the budget stalemate began, various court orders and appropriations have kept money flowing to state workers and for some services, pensions and bond payments. The only budget bill signed by the governor funded primary and secondary public schools.

The governor on Monday signed into law a bill to send $3.1 billion to local governments, lottery winners and others.

Madigan said there is still $6 billion of "traditional" spending on social services and other programs that remains unfunded.

Legislative leaders met on Tuesday with Rauner over the budget for a second time this month, but reported little progress.

"In a matter like this, progress is going to happen in small steps," Madigan told reporters. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)