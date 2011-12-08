* House minority leader says tax deal reached
* Deal designed to keep CME, Sears in state
* House had previously shot down tax package
CHICAGO, Dec 8 Illinois House leaders have
agreed to pass tax breaks to keep the CME Group (CME.O) and
Sears Holdings (SHLD.O) from leaving the state, the minority
leader said on Thursday.
"We have come to an agreement on a jobs package that will
give some relief to a broad base of businesses in our state,"
said House Minority Leader Tom Cross, a Republican.
The agreement appears to pave the way for relief for the
companies, which had threatened to leave the state over heavy
tax burdens.
The Illinois House last month voted against a plan that
would have given $100 million in tax relief to CME and Sears.
The state Senate had previously voted in favor of the package.
[ID:nN1E7AS1XG]
The packages offered to CME and Sears are "pretty much the
same" as they were in November, said Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie,
the Democratic majority leader.
The measure would change the way CME, which operates the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade, can
source their revenue. It would allow the exchange to source
only a percentage to Illinois, instead of nearly 100 percent
under current guidelines.
CME declined to comment.
Sears said it was encouraged lawmakers were "returning to
Springfield to consider a package that will help us remain an
Illinois company."
The agreement is bad news for other states that have been
wooing the Illinois companies. Ohio made a pitch for Sears,
while CME officials recently met with the mayor of Indianapolis
about potentially relocating to the city.
The agreement also will "lessen the tax burden on our
family farmers and small businesses," Cross said.
The Illinois House is expected to vote on Monday and the
Senate on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; additional reporting by Dhanya
Skariachan; editing by Gunna Dickson)