CHICAGO, April 4 Cash-strapped Illinois needs
$43 billion over 10 years to repair and improve its
transportation network and boost the state economy, according to
a report released on Monday by the Metropolitan Planning
Council.
"The $43 billion needed to rebuild and improve our
transportation infrastructure is less than what we're wasting
today on vehicle repairs due to poor road conditions, time lost
to traffic congestion, and population and jobs going to
neighboring states," Jim Reilly, a senior fellow at the
nonprofit, nonpartisan Chicago region planning group, said in a
statement.
The fifth-largest U.S. state is in its 10th month without a
full fiscal 2016 budget due to an impasse between its Republican
governor and Democrats who control the legislature.
Illinois is struggling with a $6.7 billion bill backlog as
pensions and debt payments gobble up a big chunk of available
revenue.
The report called for raising $2.7 billion a year by
increasing the current 19 cents-a-gallon state gasoline tax by
30 cents and hiking vehicle registration fees, which cost $101 a
year for most cars, by 50 percent.
Half of the new money would be tapped for pay-as-you-go
projects, with the other half backing $25 billion of 25-year
bonds.
The money would be spent on state and local roads, mass
transit and railroads.
The council recommended an amendment to the Illinois
Constitution creating a transportation trust fund to ensure the
new revenue is not diverted for other purposes.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)