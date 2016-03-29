By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO, March 29
vowed to pursue a legal challenge against union dues the state
collects from non-unionized, rank-and-file government workers
despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that upheld the
practice.
In a victory for labor, a 4-4 deadlock by the nation's high
court allowed a federal appeals court opinion to stand against
10 non-unionized California public school teachers who contended
so-called fair-share dues should not be withheld from their
paychecks if they chose against union membership.
But the court move likely does not settle the issue, because
nearly identical federal litigation in Illinois that Rauner
helped launch last year remains viable.
"Our case is winding its way through the courts, and it will
get to the Supreme Court probably at some point in the future,"
Rauner said during a stop in rural Illinois on Tuesday. "And we
will just continue the fight for the freedom of political
expression and the right of free speech for government
employees. It's a fundamental issue."
Since taking office in 2015, the first-term Republican
governor has waged war with public-sector unions in a bid to
weaken their longstanding influence over state politics.
During his first month in office, the governor signed an
executive order to bar state agencies from withholding
fair-share dues, which non-unionized employees must pay under
Illinois law and collective-bargaining agreements to support
non-political union activities that benefit all workers.
Public-sector unions sued in Illinois state court to block
Rauner's executive order from being implemented and persuaded a
judge to allow the fees to continue to be collected while the
case, which is still pending, was litigated.
Simultaneously, Rauner sued in federal court to challenge
the fees, but last May he was dismissed from the case by a
judge, who ruled the governor lacked legal standing. Three
non-unionized Illinois workers forced to pay between $19.75 and
$60.86 in union dues per paycheck were allowed to proceed with
their own complaint.
A spokesman for the union representing the largest bloc of
state workers called Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling a "win" but
acknowledged the Illinois case may become the next fair-share
battlefront.
"These attacks are political, and they're ideological.
They're brought by people who want to rig the economy and our
democracy in their favor. They're not going to stop because they
lost this particular challenge. They'll bring another one," said
Anders Lindall, a spokesman for AFSCME Council 31.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)