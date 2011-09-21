* ITW operating rev up 16 pct in three months to Aug.

* Industrial packaging, power systems sales growth slows

* ITW shares flat; other industrials mixed (Adds detail on segments, forecast, comments from Cooper CEO, updates shares)

Sept 21 Growth slowed at several of Illinois Tool Works Inc's (ITW.N) end-markets over the three months ended Aug. 31, but the industrial conglomerate is nonetheless on track to meet its third-quarter profit forecast.

Total operating revenue rose 16 percent for its latest three-month period, compared with a 17 percent growth for the three months ended July 31. The increase is within the range of sales growth ITW had forecast for the third quarter, whose results it will report next month.

Its sales growth slowed in areas including industrial packaging, power systems and electronics, and in ITW's decorative surfaces segment.

But sales accelerated in ITW's construction products segment, a key market for many U.S. industrial names. On Wednesday, an architects' trade group reported a sharp increase in a billings index that is considered a leading indicator of construction activity. [ID:nS1E78K08X]

Demand was slightly better in September than in August, JPMorgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a note to clients, citing a conversation with ITW management.

Recent data and commentary from large companies have suggested global industrial markets are moderating. Investors have sold industrial stocks amid expectations coming weeks will bring profit warnings from U.S. manufacturers ahead of the third-quarter earnings season that starts in mid-October. [ID:nS1E78C0GC]

On Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported a second consecutive sequential deceleration in industrial orders for the three months through August. [ID:nS1E78J08P]

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) reported the fourth consecutive decline in the growth rate of machinery sales to dealers worldwide, but said on Tuesday dealer sales in North America actually increased. [ID:nS1E78J0JH]

Electrical products maker Cooper Industries CBE.N last week cut its third-quarter outlook, in part because of soft residential and commercial markets. [ID:nL3E7KF3UM] But on Wednesday Chief Executive Kirk Hachigian said its business was not indicating another recession was coming. [ID:nWEN8465]

"In 2008, order rates just shut off. It's a completely different situation today," Hachigian told the Citi Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, monitored via webcast.

ITW shares were little changed at $45.01 in morning trade. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore and Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Derek Caney)