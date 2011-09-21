* ITW operating rev up 16 pct in three months to Aug.
* Industrial packaging, power systems sales growth slows
* ITW shares flat; other industrials mixed
Sept 21 Growth slowed at several of Illinois
Tool Works Inc's (ITW.N) end-markets over the three months
ended Aug. 31, but the industrial conglomerate is nonetheless
on track to meet its third-quarter profit forecast.
Total operating revenue rose 16 percent for its latest
three-month period, compared with a 17 percent growth for the
three months ended July 31. The increase is within the range of
sales growth ITW had forecast for the third quarter, whose
results it will report next month.
Its sales growth slowed in areas including industrial
packaging, power systems and electronics, and in ITW's
decorative surfaces segment.
But sales accelerated in ITW's construction products
segment, a key market for many U.S. industrial names. On
Wednesday, an architects' trade group reported a sharp increase
in a billings index that is considered a leading indicator
of construction activity. [ID:nS1E78K08X]
Demand was slightly better in September than in August,
JPMorgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a note to clients, citing
a conversation with ITW management.
Recent data and commentary from large companies have
suggested global industrial markets are moderating. Investors
have sold industrial stocks amid expectations coming weeks will
bring profit warnings from U.S. manufacturers ahead of the
third-quarter earnings season that starts in mid-October.
[ID:nS1E78C0GC]
On Tuesday, Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) reported a second
consecutive sequential deceleration in industrial orders for
the three months through August. [ID:nS1E78J08P]
Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) reported the fourth consecutive
decline in the growth rate of machinery sales to dealers
worldwide, but said on Tuesday dealer sales in North America
actually increased. [ID:nS1E78J0JH]
Electrical products maker Cooper Industries CBE.N last
week cut its third-quarter outlook, in part because of soft
residential and commercial markets. [ID:nL3E7KF3UM] But on
Wednesday Chief Executive Kirk Hachigian said its business was
not indicating another recession was coming. [ID:nWEN8465]
"In 2008, order rates just shut off. It's a completely
different situation today," Hachigian told the Citi Global
Industrial Conference on Wednesday, monitored via webcast.
ITW shares were little changed at $45.01 in morning trade.
