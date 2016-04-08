April 8 South Africa's Illovo Sugar said on Friday its largest shareholder, Associated British Foods , has agreed to buy the remaining stake in the company for 5.6 billion rand ($370 million).

AB Foods, which holds a 51.35 percent stake in Illovo, has made an offer of 25 rand ($1.65) per share for the stake it does not yet hold, Africa's top sugar producer said in a statement. ($1 = 15.1353 rand) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)