Dec 1 Illovo Sugar Ltd :

* H1 group revenue down 5 pct to R5.932 billion, impacted by 9 pct lower sugar production and reduced export market prices

* H1 headline EPS down 10 pct but distribution remains unchanged

* Declining sugar production in South Africa, Swaziland and Nchalo in Malawi will result in total group sugar production ending below that achieved to 31 March 2014

* Interim capital distribution by way of a reduction of contributed tax capital of 37.0 cents per share has been declared