UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 25 Illovo Sugar, Africa's biggest producer of the sweetener, said on Monday full-year profit fell 8 percent due to softer global prices and lower sugar output at its South African operations.
Headline earnings per share for the year to March fell to 179 cents in the year to the end of March from 194 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources