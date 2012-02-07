(Adds earnings, forecast)

NEW YORK Feb 7 Illumina rejected as inadequate on Tuesday a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Roche, saying it undervalues the gene sequencing company.

Illumina, which said the hostile bid failed to properly value its pipeline of coming products, recommended that stockholders not tender any of their shares to Roche.

"Your proposal fails to compensate our stockholders for the intrinsic and scarcity value associated with Illumina's unmatched leadership position," Illumina said in a statement.

Last month, Roche launched a $5.7 billion, or $44.50 a share, hostile takeover bid for Illumina. A deal would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene sequencing that can help better identify which patients benefit from a given drug.

"Our board strongly believes that Illumina's business plan as an independent entity will deliver value to our stockholders that is far superior to Roche's offer," Illumina said in a letter to Roche.

Separately, Illumina posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents a share. Analysts on average expected earnings of 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Illumina's revenue dropped 4 percent to $250 million.

In the first quarter, Illumina said it expects earnings in the range of 29 cents a share to 32 cents a share. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $250 million and $260 million. Analysts expect Illumina to earn 31 cents a share on revenues of $259.9 million.

For the full-year 2012, Illumina expects revenues to be in the range of $1.10 billion and $1.175 billion. Earnings will be in the range of $1.40 a share and $1.50 a share, Illumina said.

Illumina receives a significant portion of its revenue from research institutes that depend on government funding.

Shares of Illumina, which has a poison-pill anti-takeover defense, have traded above the offer price since the bid was announced. Illumina's stock was valued at nearly $80 per share just last July. Roche has said it has no intention of raising its offer.

Roche also wants to fill the seats of four directors whose terms expire at Illumina's annual meeting this year and convince shareholders to expand the board to 11 members by adding two more Roche nominees. That scenario would pave the way for Roche-nominated directors to comprise a majority of the board.

Roche was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Jessica Hall; editing by Andre Grenon)