April 10 A third proxy advisory firm has
recommended the election of Illumina Inc's nominees for
its board and rejection of all nominees from Roche Holding AG
, the Swiss drugmaker that is mounting an unsolicited
offer for the maker of gene-analysis equipment.
Glass, Lewis recommended that Illumina's stockholders vote
for Illumina's four nominees at its April 18 annual meeting and
reject all Roche proposals. The move follows earlier
endorsements of Illumina's nominees by proxy advisors
Institutional Shareholder Services and Egan-Jones.
Last week, Illumina rejected Roche's sweetened offer of $51
per share, raised from a January offer of $44.50 per share,
saying it dramatically undervalued the company.
Shares of Illumina were down 0.7 percent at $52.24 in
morning trading.
Roche responded by launching a tender offer and a proxy
contest to replace four Illumina directors with its own
nominees. It also proposed expanding the board by two additional
seats and filling them with Roche nominees. If Roche is
successful on all these proposals, its nominees would comprise a
majority on the board.
"We expect (Roche's) solicitation is intended to serve as
little more than additional pressure to complete the transaction
on Roche's terms," Glass, Lewis said in its report.
"We find no cause for shareholders to support Roche's
candidates, nor do we find any reason for shareholders to accept
such an expeditious engagement," especially in view of the fact
that Illumina shares are trading well below prices seen in
recent years, the report said.
Roche has said its offer for Illumina, which makes
equipment that decodes a person's entire genome, is the highest
ever for a company in the sector. Acquiring Illumina would give
Roche a leading position in the promising market for gene
sequencing and fit snuggly with its large diagnostics
business.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)