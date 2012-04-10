April 10 A third proxy advisory firm has recommended the election of Illumina Inc's nominees for its board and rejection of all nominees from Roche Holding AG , the Swiss drugmaker that is mounting an unsolicited offer for the maker of gene-analysis equipment.

Glass, Lewis recommended that Illumina's stockholders vote for Illumina's four nominees at its April 18 annual meeting and reject all Roche proposals. The move follows earlier endorsements of Illumina's nominees by proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services and Egan-Jones.

Last week, Illumina rejected Roche's sweetened offer of $51 per share, raised from a January offer of $44.50 per share, saying it dramatically undervalued the company.

Shares of Illumina were down 0.7 percent at $52.24 in morning trading.

Roche responded by launching a tender offer and a proxy contest to replace four Illumina directors with its own nominees. It also proposed expanding the board by two additional seats and filling them with Roche nominees. If Roche is successful on all these proposals, its nominees would comprise a majority on the board.

"We expect (Roche's) solicitation is intended to serve as little more than additional pressure to complete the transaction on Roche's terms," Glass, Lewis said in its report.

"We find no cause for shareholders to support Roche's candidates, nor do we find any reason for shareholders to accept such an expeditious engagement," especially in view of the fact that Illumina shares are trading well below prices seen in recent years, the report said.

Roche has said its offer for Illumina, which makes equipment that decodes a person's entire genome, is the highest ever for a company in the sector. Acquiring Illumina would give Roche a leading position in the promising market for gene sequencing and fit snuggly with its large diagnostics business. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)