April 22 Life-science tool maker Illumina Inc
reported a better-than-expected jump in quarterly
revenue, helped by strong sales of its gene-sequencing products.
The company's shares rose about 8.5 percent in after-market
trading.
The company's net income rose to $60 million, or 40 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of
$22.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Illumina's adjusted profit was 53 cents per share for the
quarter.
Revenue rose 27 percent to $420.8 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 44 cents per
share on revenue of $391.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
