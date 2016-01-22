Lufthansa to receive fewer A320neos than expected this year
BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Illycaffe, the name of which is synonymous with Italian espresso, is committed to staying independent even as consolidation in the global coffee sector heats up after a string of deals formed a new No. 1 player.
JAB Holding, owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family, is building a coffee powerhouse, announcing in December that it was leading a $13.9 billion buyout of U.S. company Keurig Green Mountain Inc after combining its D.E. Master Blenders 1753 business with that of Mondelez International Inc.
"In such a situation, many other players in the industry try to do the same," Illycaffe CEO Andrea Illy told Reuters. "In such an environment you either become prey or a predator. Illy doesn't want to be either.
"We believe we can sustain our positioning independent because we are a niche player -- super, super, super-specialised in the super-premium quality."
The family-owned company achieved double-digit growth in 2015, Illy said, from its 2014 revenue of 391 million euros. (Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON, April 13 Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever has decided to work with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on the sale of its margarine and spreads business, which was announced last week, sources told Reuters on Thursday.