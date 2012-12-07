(Corrects date of publication to Dec 7)
GENEVA Dec 7 Average salaries in developed
countries are expected to have risen by no more than inflation
this year, the International Labour Organization said on Friday.
Developed country wages failed to keep up with inflation in
both 2008 and 2011, but remained about 5 percent above the 2000
level in real terms, the ILO said in its Global Wage Report,
published every two years.
"So far as we can tell for 2012 at this stage the trend
seems to be for zero percent growth -- flatlining," ILO Director
General Guy Ryder told a news conference in Geneva.
The report said governments in the euro zone and countries
with big deficits should avoid squeezing labour with a "race to
the bottom" in wages.
Ryder said governments should adopt policies that encourage
companies to invest their cash piles and encourage banks to lend
to small businesses.
Minimum wage policies, which were used until 2009 as social
protection to help the most vulnerable workers, were now rising
only in line with inflation or even fell in real terms, the ILO
said.
In Greece the minimum wage has fallen by more than a fifth,
from 877 euros per month to 684 euros, the report said.
The survey looks at monthly wages for paid employees and the
2012 figures were preliminary estimates based on quarterly data
from 30 developed economies.
The ILO said it did not have enough data on developing
countries to estimate their 2012 wage growth.
(Reporting by Tom Miles. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)