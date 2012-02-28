* Loan impairment provisions 1.4 bln euro vs 420 mln yr ago
* Attributable to Irish residential mortgage loan book
DUBLIN Feb 28 Irish Life and Permanent
said loan provisions for 2011 were expected to soar to
1.4 billion euros ($1.88 billion) at its banking unit in the
wake of the Irish central bank's crackdown on conservative
provisioning for bad loans.
The loan impairments figure, expected to come almost
completely from its Irish residential mortgage loan book, rises
from 420 million in 2010 and has been triggered by a change in
the assumption of house prices falls from peak to trough over
the year, it said.
IL&P said the move to provisioning for all cases over 90
days in arrears was in line with the revised central bank
guidance.
The guidelines from Ireland's central bank, issued in
December, were expected to raise bad loan provisions across the
sector.
IL&P, once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state
bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property
developers, was battered by its high proportion of costly
tracker residential mortgages, and its inability to access
traditional wholesale funding.
Last year's EU-IMF stress tests revealed a capital hole of 4
billion euros at IL&P, triggering its effective nationalisation.
The government announced plans to split the banking arm from
its cash-rich life and pensions business, and put the latter up
for sale, but postponed this in November due to challenging
market conditions.
IL&P added that the Tier 1 capital of banking unit Permanent
TSB at the end of December was 18.3 percent, which included the
increased level of provisioning.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
