* Permanent tsb banking unit to be split off

* Appointment seen part of govt clearout of banking chiefs (Adds detail)

DUBLIN Jan 16 Irish Life & Permanent has appointed a former Barclays stalwart as chief executive of its banking business, which is being separated from its insurance arm.

Jeremy Masding, the chairman of independent loan broker and lender Richmond Group, will replace David Guinane, who has headed IL&P's banking unit, permanent tsb, since November 2007.

Masding was chief executive of Central Trust between 2007 and 2009 and is a former executive at Barclays, where he worked between 1984 and 2007. He will take up the role on February 20.

The bank did not disclose his remuneration when making Monday's announcement, but did say it was below the government's salary cap of 500,000 euros ($633,300) for state-controlled lenders.

Masding's appointment comes amid a clearout of managers at Irish state-owned banks, who were in charge when a lending and funding crisis brought the industry to its knees in September 2008.

The central bank wrote in January to the chief executives of Bank of Ireland, IL&P and EBS building society, saying they might be investigated over their roles in the run-up to the country's banking crisis.

Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, IL&P was battered by its high proportion of costly tracker residential mortgages, and its inability to access traditional wholesale funding.

Last year's EU-IMF stress tests revealed a capital hole of 4 billion euros at IL&P, triggering its effective nationalisation.

The government announced plans to split the banking arm from its cash-rich life and pensions business, and put the latter up for sale, but postponed this in November due to challenging market conditions.

Masding will head the new Irish Life & Permanent plc, which trades as permanent tsb bank.

Unlike Guinane, he will be responsible for treasury, risk management and financial reporting, which had been managed by the wider group, Irish Life & Permanent Group holdings plc.

Masding spent time as a board director of Barclaycard responsible for UK consumer finance and held several roles at Barclays Bank, including director of strategy development.

($1 = 0.7895 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Hulmes)