ROME May 11 The board of the Italian employers
association Confindustria approved on Thursday the injection of
30 million euros ($32.5 million) into publisher Il Sole 24 Ore
in an upcoming cash call needed to keep to group
afloat.
Confindustria currently owns 67.5 percent of Il Sole 24 Ore
group, which publishes Italy's main financial daily.
The board of the publisher said on Wednesday it would
proposed a cash call of no less than 50 million euros.
The publisher and several of its former managers are under
investigation by Italian prosecutors for allegedly issuing false
corporate statements. The group has 50 million euros in debt
coming due in October.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Cinella; writing by Francesca Landini)