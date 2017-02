MELBOURNE Aug 25 Australian mineral sands miner Iluka Resources returned to the black in the first half of this year, bolstered by rocketing prices for products like zircon and rutile.

It booked a net profit of A$145.9 million ($153 million) for the six months to June up from a net loss of A$6.6 million a year earlier.

Iluka has been the second-best performing stock in Australia's top 200 this year, soaring 66 percent against a 12 percent drop in the broader market.

