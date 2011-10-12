MELBOURNE Oct 12 Iluka Resources
expects to achieve a roughly 10 percent increase in the average
price for zircon for the December quarter from the previous
quarter, the Australian mineral sands miner said on Wednesday.
"This increase is consistent with Iluka's commentary, at the
time of its half year results announcement, that following the
large zircon price increase in the third quarter, quarterly
contract price increases may moderate," the company said in a
statement to the stock exchange.
Iluka said it normally would not update the market on zircon
prices as they do not materially affect its business, but said
it wanted to help reassure investors in light of global economic
concerns and weak investor sentiment.
Shares in Iluka last traded down 4.4 percent at A$15.32.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)