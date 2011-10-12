MELBOURNE Oct 12 Iluka Resources expects to achieve a roughly 10 percent increase in the average price for zircon for the December quarter from the previous quarter, the Australian mineral sands miner said on Wednesday.

"This increase is consistent with Iluka's commentary, at the time of its half year results announcement, that following the large zircon price increase in the third quarter, quarterly contract price increases may moderate," the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Iluka said it normally would not update the market on zircon prices as they do not materially affect its business, but said it wanted to help reassure investors in light of global economic concerns and weak investor sentiment.

Shares in Iluka last traded down 4.4 percent at A$15.32. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)