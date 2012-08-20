ROME Aug 20 An Italian court confirmed that a
ruling it issued earlier this month prevented production at the
ILVA steel plant in the southern city of Taranto because of
longstanding environmental problems at the site, a justice
system official said on Monday.
ILVA management had argued that the Aug. 7 ruling allowed
operations to continue while upgrades were made to improve
safety conditions but in an explanation of its ruling, the court
made clear that operations had to shut down, the official said.
Prosecutors investigating the environmental damage had
ordered the partial closure of the plant which accounts for
around third of Italian steel output and employs some 12,000
workers in a region of high unemployment.
