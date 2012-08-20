(Adds quotes, background, details)
ROME Aug 20 An Italian court said steel plant
ILVA would have to clean up pollution caused by noxious
emissions before it could resume production, according to
documents on Monday which explained a ruling placing parts of
the site under special administration.
Managers at the ILVA plant in Taranto in southern Italy had
argued that the original court ruling on Aug. 7 would allow it
to continue operations while upgrades were carried out.
But the court, in a 124-page explanation of its earlier
ruling, ordered the privately owned Riva group which controls
ILVA to take immediate steps to rectify systems which allowed
high emissions of dioxins and other noxious chemicals.
It said the serious health emergency created by the
pollution required "the immediate adoption of preventive
sequestration -- without the right of use" of core parts of the
plant, including coking, blast furnaces and steelworks.
However the ruling opened the way to a resumption of
production once the necessary steps had been taken to repair the
environmental damage at Italy's biggest steel plant, which
accounts for around a third of national output.
"The objective to be pursued is the single one of achieving
as quickly as possible an environmental clean-up and the end to
polluting activities," it said.
Production could be authorised only once all the necessary
technical steps had been taken to clean up the site and end
pollution, the document said.
ILVA chief executive Bruno Ferrante said the explanation
clarified the original ruling and indicated "a reasonable and
common sense course of action."
He said the ruling allowed ILVA not to close the plant
permanently, and he pledged to step up investment in
technological improvements and reducing pollution. ILVA employs
some 12,000 workers in a region of high unemployment.
With Italy sinking deeper into recession, the government of
Prime Minister Mario Monti is having to balance the need to
maintain one of the small number of industrial sites in the poor
and underdeveloped south with a longstanding health emergency.
According to a health ministry report, deaths from cancer in
the region run at 15 percent above the national average, with
lung cancer death rates as much as 30 percent higher.
The explanation of the court's ruling comes after Industry
Minister Corrado Passera and Environment Minister Corrado Clini
visited Taranto on Friday and said they were dropping plans to
challenge the prosecutors' ruling in the constitutional court.
ILVA has pledged to invest 146 million euros to repair the
environmental damage caused at the site.
