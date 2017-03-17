ROME, March 17 Two consortiums offered bids for
the Ilva steel group of 1.6 billion euros ($1.72 billion) and
1.2 billion euros respectively to purchase the loss-making plant
in southern Italy, three sources familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, and
Italy's Marcegaglia, a family-run group, put forward the larger
bid, sources said. ArcelorMittal said earlier this month it
would also invest 2.3 billion euros and boost production at
Europe's biggest steel plant by output capacity.
A consortium including India's JSW Steel, Italian
state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and
Arvedi made a rival binding offer of 1.2 billion euros, sources
said.
Two sources said that the JSW-led consortium is offering to
invest an additional 3 billion euros if it takes over the
factory.
Italian state commissioners now managing the steelmaker have
until April 6 to weigh the offers, and two sources said a
decision will be announced during the second half of April.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve
Scherer)