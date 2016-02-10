ROME Feb 10 Some 29 companies or consortia have
registered initial interest in buying all or part of the
European Union's largest steel plant, Ilva, the company said on
Wednesday.
The government took over administration of the loss-making
Ilva last year to try to save some 16,000 jobs and clean up its
polluting factories in the southern Italian city of Taranto.
With the EU opening an investigation into possible illegal
state aid at steel producer, Rome has put the company up for
sale, hoping to wrap up a deal by June 30.
Ilva said in a statement it had received 29 expressions of
interest and an examination of the various proposals would start
on Tuesday. It did not name any of the groups or companies that
had expressed interest.
It said potential partners deemed to be serious contenders
would be allowed to enter a second phase and carry out due
diligence on Ilva. After that, they would be expected to make a
binding offer.
The European Commission said last month an investigation
into the state's dealings with Ilva would focus on whether
measures allowing it to finance plant modernisation had given it
an unfair advantage.
EU rules allow member states to support research activities
or relieve energy costs of steel companies, but there are strict
rules against state aid used to rescue those in difficulty.
Ilva was put under court administration in 2013 after
magistrates seized 8.1 billion euros ($9.2 billion) from the
owners, the Riva family, amid allegations that toxic emissions
were causing abnormally high rates of cancer.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Larry King)