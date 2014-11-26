(Adds comment from ArcelorMittal/details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON Nov 26 ArcelorMittal, the
world's biggest steelmaker, has submitted a non-binding offer
with Italian steel processor Marcegaglia for Italy's Ilva steel
plant, handing a lifeline to the loss-making plant mired in an
environmental scandal.
"We (have) submitted a non-binding offer to acquire all of
Ilva's operations. We look forward to continuing discussions
with Commissioner Gnudi concerning our offer," an ArcelorMittal
spokeswoman said.
A Marcegaglia spokesman said the non-binding offer was
submitted last Monday with a deadline of 30 days.
Privately owned Ilva, Europe's biggest steel plant by output
capacity, was placed under special administration last year
after being accused of failing to contain toxic emissions,
threatening the jobs of its more than 16,000 employees.
The company is losing tens of millions of euros a month, and
neither ArcelorMittal nor Marcegaglia disclosed the monetary
value of their offer, or details of their industrial and
environmental plan.
Rival companies interested in Ilva include Italian steel
producer Arvedi, which filed a non-binding expression of
interest in the plant last month.
Arvedi is looking to partner Italian state holding company
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and other steelmakers, according to
the senate committee testimony of Antonio Gozzi, president of
Italian steel association Federacciai.
Its interest in the plant is also conditional, as it wants
to see a "rationalisation of the Italian steel market", Gozzi
said. CDP is prevented by its articles of association from
investing in companies that are in financial trouble, like Ilva,
but it can invest in companies that are interested in the plant.
Italy's steel industry is Europe's second-largest after
Germany's but its deep troubles have prompted the government,
battling a third recession in six years, to take a keen interest
in the sector and to look to foreign investors.
Estimating how much Ilva could be sold for is difficult
given its situation. The company is burdened by net debt of
roughly 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) and a needs 1.8 billion
euros to be invested for it to comply with environmental laws.
But is not clear who would have to pay for that.
Ilva has been hit by weak demand for steel in Europe since
the 2008 financial crisis. Its main production site has a
capacity of more than 11 million tonnes of steel but in 2013
produced only 5.7 million.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Additional reporting by Isla
