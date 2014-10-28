BRIEF-Cascades renews its normal course issuer bid
* Cascades Inc says purchases pursuant to normal course issuer bid will commence on March 17, 2017 and will not continue beyond March 16, 2018
Oct 28 I. M. Skaugen SE
* says the company and Teekay LNG partners L.P. have agreed terms pursuant to which IMS will sell 10.200 cbm sized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)/ ethylene carrier Norgas Napa to a subsidiary of Teekay for $27.0 million
* Vessel will be delivered to Teekay within November 2014, and immediately thereafter re-delivered to IMS pursuant to a bareboat charter party for 5 years
* Transaction is part of a larger strategic relationship with Teekay
* Says vessel will continue as participant of Norgas revenue sharing pool and vessel will be managed by Norgas carriers
* Net cash flow from sale of Norgas Napa of about $21.6 million, will be used to reduce corporate debt associated with vessel and other corporate purposes
* Perpetual Energy Inc. Releases fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.