BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
MILAN Oct 17 Italian packaging machinery company IMA proposed an extraordinary dividend of 1.25 euros ($1.71) per share on Thursday after raising its stake in Transworld Packaging Holding to 51 percent from 40 percent.
IMA said it would exercise the option to convert 3 million euros worth of bonds to raise its stake, allowing it to consolidate Transworld's results.
The operation should contribute approximately 40 million euros in extra net sales for August-December 2013, IMA said.
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
* Yingde shares up as much as 20 pct after PAG's bid for stakes
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.