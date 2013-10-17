MILAN Oct 17 Italian packaging machinery company IMA proposed an extraordinary dividend of 1.25 euros ($1.71) per share on Thursday after raising its stake in Transworld Packaging Holding to 51 percent from 40 percent.

IMA said it would exercise the option to convert 3 million euros worth of bonds to raise its stake, allowing it to consolidate Transworld's results.

The operation should contribute approximately 40 million euros in extra net sales for August-December 2013, IMA said.