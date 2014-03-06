* Downgrades shipment and licensing expectations
* Shares fall 8 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, March 6 Imagination Technologies
has downgraded its forecast for shipments of chips containing
its graphics and video technology because of lower than expected
sales of top-end smartphones.
Shares in the British group, the technology of which is used
in Apple's iPhone, fell to a three-week low after it
updated the market on Thursday. They were trading down 8.3
percent at 172.2 pence by 1222 GMT, the biggest faller on the
mid-cap index.
FinnCap analyst Lorne Daniel said the future looks
increasingly bleak for Imagination, which is competing against
bigger rivals such as ARM, Qualcomm, Intel
and Nvidia.
"Our real concern is that we only see the scenario
deteriorating further as Imagination lacks the cash and scale to
match its key rivals in ferociously competitive CPU and
GPU(central and graphics processing) markets," she said.
Imagination said it expected its partners to ship between
520 million and 550 million units this year, excluding the
impact of its acquisition of MIPS technology in 2012, down from
its previous forecast of 580-630 million.
The company said it has not been helped by its lower market
share in cheaper smartphones, which has been the best-performing
part of the market, but it hopes to gain share in that segment
in the latter part of its next financial year.
In the short term, however, it also downgraded expectations
for licensing revenue for the year to Apr. 30 to between 35
million pounds and 40 million pounds ($59-67 million), from
38-43 million pounds, to reflect the timing of deals in its
final quarter.