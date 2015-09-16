* Says units shipments and royalties miss forecasts
* Sees stronger second half on new product launches
* Says may not be enough to make up shortfall
* Shares down more than 10 pct
(Adds analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, Sept 16 Imagination Technologies
, the British company that supplies graphics technology
to Apple, forecast a surprise first-half loss due to a
weaker semiconductor market.
It said on Wednesday the drop in demand was driven in part
by sharply slowing growth rates in emerging economies, and in
particular the Chinese market.
Shares in Imagination, which dipped when Apple disappointed
the market with its own forecasts in July, were down 10.5
percent at 232.25 pence by 0750 GMT.
Analysts estimate Apple accounts for just over a third of
Imagination's revenues, with most demand coming from the iPhone.
Imagination said overall unit shipments and royalty revenue
in the industry's June quarter were slightly lower than its
expectations, which was likely to lead to it making a loss in
its fiscal first half to the end of October.
Worries about the strength of the market were eased on
Monday, however, when Apple said advance orders of its new
iPhone were strong and it was on track to beat the 10 million
units previous versions logged in their first weekend last year.
Imagination said that, based on customer product launches,
and the strength of its licensing pipeline, it now expected a
stronger second half than it had previously forecast.
"However, at this early stage of the year, we cannot be
certain that we will recover all of the first-half shortfall,"
the company said.
Jefferies analyst Robert Lamb said he thought the company
may struggle to achieve year-on-year operating profit growth,
and analysts' consensus forecast would have to come down by at
least 20 percent.
Analysts had expected Imagination to report a pretax profit
of 21 million pounds ($32 million) for the year ending April
2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.6518 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark
Potter)