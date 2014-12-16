* H1 revenue falls a better-than-expected 3 pct
* H1 adjusted pretax slumps 75 pct, reflecting higher
investment
* Shares up 12 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Dec 16 Imagination Technologies,
the British company that supplies graphics processing to Apple
Inc, said it expected an improved second half as costly
investments which weighed on the first months of the year begin
to pay off.
The cost of developing its MIPS processing platforms -- a
computer processing architecture first developed in the 1980s --
and multimedia contributed to a 75 percent drop in adjusted
profit in the first half, the company said.
"We are migrating from a heavy investment to exploitation,"
said Chief Executive Hossein Yassaie.
"We should see significant and steady improvement in
financial performance."
The group has been investing in the MIPS processing platform
after it bought the owner of the pioneering 32-bit and 64-bit
technology two years ago.
Shares in the group jumped 12 percent in early deals on
Tuesday as analysts said the results were not as bad as
expected, with revenue, down 3 percent to 82.2 million pounds
($129.1 million), just ahead of consensus.
They were trading at 212.8 pence at 1012 GMT.
Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson, who rates Imagination a
"buy", said the results were better than expected on both the
top and bottom lines.
"Royalties growth in the first half is better than hoped,
with (volumes of MIPS shipped) stabilizing sooner than
expected," he said.
Imagination reported adjusted profit of 3.3 million pounds
for the six months to end-October, down from 13.2 million pounds
a year earlier.
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
