* Says good group rev growth in H2 so far

* Sees "PURE" FY rev marginally ahead of last year

* Expects FY results to show good growth (Adds details)

LONDON, March 8 British graphics chip designer Imagination Technologies said strong demand for its technologies in smart devices had continued to drive up sales growth into the second half of its financial year.

The group, which reported a 28 percent jump in first-half revenue in December, said that new product launches and Christmas sales had helped ramp up royalty volumes and added that it was confident of delivering good full-year growth.

"The demand for our technologies continues to grow strongly. They are powering the transition in several markets to 'smart' devices - in particular phones, tablets, TVs and in cars," Chief Executive Hossein Yassaie said in a trading update on Thursday.

Imagination said that despite a tough UK retail environment and weak global consumer demand, revenues at its "PURE" digital radio brand remained marginally ahead of last year and continued to see strong growth in overseas markets.

The group added that steady progress in licensing had continued having penned new deals with existing partners Sony , Intel and Samsung, and attracted new customers including MStar, and Qualcomm, the world's largest wireless chip maker, in the first half of the year.

Shares in FTSE 250 listed Imagination closed at 601.5 pence on Wednesday, down 6 percent on a month ago, valuing the business at around 1.5 billion pounds. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Paul Hoskins)