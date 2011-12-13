* H1 profit up 52 pct to 15.3 mln stg

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Dec 13 British graphics chip designer Imagination Technologies posted a jump in first-half profit, boosted by strong sales of smartphones like Apple's iPhone and wider licensing of its technology, including to new customer Qualcomm.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Smith said the firm's graphics, video and display technologies were increasingly in demand in feature-packed handsets and other connected devices.

"Mobile phones, and smartphones in particular, is our main market, but we are also seeing good growth in tablets, personal media players, digital radio and even automotive markets as well," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The company reported an adjusted pretax profit of 15.3 million pounds ($23.9 million) on revenues 28 percent higher at 56.3 million pounds.

Its shares, which have risen more than 50 percent since touching a 12-month low of 285 pence in August, were 13.3 percent higher at 495 pence by 0930 GMT.

JP Morgan Cazenove said Imagination was "chugging along the high growth path, getting important new licensees on the way".

The bank said licence revenue, up 65 percent year-on-year, was ahead of consensus, and while royalty revenue growth was hit by the timing of product launches such as Amazon's Kindle and the iPhone 4S, it was more than compensated by a 18 percent rise in royalty per device to $0.31.

Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson said it was "a strong set of numbers fortified by the news that Qualcomm is on board".

Smith said customers were shipping chips carrying more and more of its higher-priced technology.

"They can take graphics, they can take graphics and/or video, they can take our display technologies, and we find they are taking an increasing number of technologies in each unit that they ship," he said.

Licensing was particularly strong in the half, Smith said, with new deals signed with existing partners Sony, Intel and Samsung, and new customers including MStar, and Qualcomm, the world's largest wireless chip maker, which is taking its display technology.

Imagination, which also owns the "PURE" digital radio brand, said it was confident of its continued progress despite the on-going challenges to the global economy, due to its licensing prospects, growth in design wins and momentum in chip volumes.

Some 123 million chips containing its technology were shipped by its partners in the six months to end-October, up from 107 million a year earlier, it said.

Reported pretax profit of 10.4 million pounds beat analysts' forecasts of 10.1 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

